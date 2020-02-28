11:57
President Jeenbekov tells about improvement of conditions for migrants in Russia

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Russia Vladimir Putin opened the Cross-year in two countries yesterday.

Addressing compatriots, Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the state would continue to work on improvement of their life, conditions for study and work in the EAEU countries.

«Although you are far away from home, we think of each of you. I would like to note the warm attitude of the Russian people and the leadership of this country towards the Kyrgyzstanis. We all know about this. You, dear compatriots, are making a huge contribution to the development of our republic,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/145018/
