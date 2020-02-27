Institute of Business Ombudsman begins work

Institute of Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan will officially begin its work tomorrow. Press service of the institute confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Businessmen will be able to come to the office and tell about their problems. Starting next week, an official website should be launched, through which it will also be possible to file a complaint.

«Entrepreneurs can not only file a complaint, if they have documents, but also learn about our work. Judging from the practice of our trips to the regions, we can say that businessmen have questions of qualification nature: what complaints we can consider, whether these or other issues are in the competence of the Business Ombudsman. They are in need of just human communication,» the Business Ombudsman’s press service said.

The organization noted that the institute would present the first report on the work done in the first quarter of 2020.

Former UK Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Robin Ord-Smith was appointed a Business Ombudsman. His deputies are the former head of the Association of Markets Sergei Ponomarev and the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nurlan Musuraliev.