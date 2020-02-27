17:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Institute of Business Ombudsman begins work

Institute of Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan will officially begin its work tomorrow. Press service of the institute confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Businessmen will be able to come to the office and tell about their problems. Starting next week, an official website should be launched, through which it will also be possible to file a complaint.

«Entrepreneurs can not only file a complaint, if they have documents, but also learn about our work. Judging from the practice of our trips to the regions, we can say that businessmen have questions of qualification nature: what complaints we can consider, whether these or other issues are in the competence of the Business Ombudsman. They are in need of just human communication,» the Business Ombudsman’s press service said.

The organization noted that the institute would present the first report on the work done in the first quarter of 2020.

Former UK Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Robin Ord-Smith was appointed a Business Ombudsman. His deputies are the former head of the Association of Markets Sergei Ponomarev and the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nurlan Musuraliev.
link: https://24.kg/english/144959/
views: 69
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan hopes government bodies and entrepreneurs to be partners
Government of Kyrgyzstan appoints Deputy Business Ombudsmen
Business Ombudsman to enhance investor’s confidence in Government, PM hopes
Former Ambassador of Great Britain appointed Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan
Selection of candidates for post of Business Ombudsman announced
Five business associations included into Supervisory Board of Business Ombudsman
Business Ombudsman. What associations may get into Supervisory Board?
Prime Minister signs decree on Business Ombudsman in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister demands faster establishment of Business Ombudsman’s Institute
Business ombudsman issue submitted for public discussion
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people
Earthquake in Turkey: Nine people killed in province where ethnic Kyrgyz live Earthquake in Turkey: Nine people killed in province where ethnic Kyrgyz live
27 February, Thursday
17:13
Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coron...
16:39
Institute of Business Ombudsman begins work
16:13
Adybek Nabiev appointed First Deputy Head of Batken district
16:01
President Jeenbekov lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
15:53
Another traffic accident involving minibus occurs in Bishkek