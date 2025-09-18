16:40
Business Ombudsman functions assigned to Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The issue of the Business Ombudsman in Kyrgyzstan remains unresolved. Deputy Speaker Nurlanbek Azygaliev inquired about the future of this institution at a meeting of Parliament on September 18.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov recalled that the creation of the Business Ombudsman institution was previously supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and that former British Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Robin Ord-Smith served in this position for three years.

«We currently believe that these functions should be performed by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, headed by Temir Sariev,» Edil Baisalov said.

However, Nurlanbek Azygaliev believes that the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is responsible for business development, cannot simultaneously be responsible for protecting the rights of entrepreneurs.

«The Business Ombudsman has done a good job; it is an independent body from both the state and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Now, if the Chamber of Commerce and Industry were to handle this, it would be wrong,» the MP said.

The Business Ombudsman Institute, which began operating in Kyrgyzstan in March 2020, ceased operations in April 2023 due to the cessation of funding from the EBRD. At the time, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce stated that the Business Ombudsman Institute would continue to operate and that the funding issue would be resolved.
