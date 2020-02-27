16:10
Asia News has to pay 300,000 soms to Interior Minister

The Bishkek City Court ordered the Kyrgyz-language Asia News media outlet to pay compensation to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kashkar Dzhunushaliev in the amount of 300,000 soms. A public defender of the defendant, Adil Turdukulov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the City Court partially upheld the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court. According to the decision of the first instance, Asia News was to pay one million soms to the police official. Journalists appealed the decision.

«The defendant will appeal the decision of the City Court to the Supreme Court. A supervisory appeal will be sent immediately as soon as we get it,» Adil Turdukulov said.

Initially, Kashkar Dzhunushaliev estimated his honor and dignity at 5 million soms. Recall, the Interior Minister did not like a collage and an article. Kashkar Dzhunushaliev said that the information in it was unreliable. The court obliged Asia News to publish a refutation.
link: https://24.kg/english/144927/
views: 89
