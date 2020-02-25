17:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

New director of Bishkek Territorial Department of CMIF appointed

Arthur Zhumanazarov has been appointed a Director of the Bishkek Territorial Department of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF). The department informed 24.kg news agency.

Arthur Zhumanazarov is a well-known cardiologist, former chief physician of the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation. He is 54 years old.

Bolotbek Mombekov, ex-director of the Bishkek Department of the CMIF, was arrested on January 31 by employees of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. He is suspected of taking a bribe of 143,000 soms. He extorted money from a Kyrgyzstani and was detained in one of the supermarkets.
link: https://24.kg/english/144688/
views: 78
Print
Related
POS terminals installed in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan for non-cash service payment
CMIF to pay for dental services in new way
Popular
Ata Meken party to participate in local elections Ata Meken party to participate in local elections
Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus
Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
25 February, Tuesday
16:08
Government of Kyrgyzstan to tightly control issue of biometric passports Government of Kyrgyzstan to tightly control issue of bi...
15:53
Relevant committee approves judges of Constitutional Chamber
15:45
Kyrgyzstan should have more young people in politics
15:36
New director of Bishkek Territorial Department of CMIF appointed
15:27
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises discount rate for the first time in 9 months