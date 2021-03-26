23:11
New head of Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund appointed

Arturbek Zhumanazarov was appointed a Chairman of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund under the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

The new chairman was born on January 22, 1966, graduated from the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute in 1989. He worked as a surgeon at the City Clinical Hospital 1 in Bishkek, as a cardiovascular surgeon.

Then he worked as a surgeon at the Center for Medical Advisory Services and Sports Medicine in Bishkek, as an infusiologist at the department of the operating unit with the perfusion laboratory of the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation. In 2012-2014, he was the chief physician at the Research Institute.

From 2020 to March 2021, he was the director at the Bishkek Territorial Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund.
