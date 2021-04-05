18:40
New Deputy Chairman of Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund appointed

A new Deputy Chairman of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan appointed. Press service of CMIF reported.

The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev signed an order on appointment of Mirlanbek Shabdanov.

He was born on January 17, 1979. Mirlanbek Shabdanov graduated from the Institute of Humanitarian Studies of the Kyrgyz State University named after Ishenaly Arabaev, faculty of Accounting, Analysis and Audit as economist. He worked for district regional offices of the Treasury, as an economist at the Republican Center for Mental Health, as a leading, chief specialist, deputy head of the Department of Economy and Finance, head of the Budget Execution Department of the CMIF, head of the Department for Planning Social Expenditures of the Ministry of Finance.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev signed an order appointing Klara Oskombaeva as the First Deputy Chairwoman of the CMIF. She had previously held this position.
