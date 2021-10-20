CMIF starts paying compensations to doctors for August and September

The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan (CMIF) began paying compensations to medical workers for August and September. Press service of the fund reported.

According to it, 186,314,965 soms were financed in August. At least 14,773 employees of healthcare organizations received the compensations.

As for September, the CMIF financed 71,844,401 soms of compensation payments to medical workers for work in the «red» COVID-19 zones. At least 4,631 employees of healthcare organizations received them.