15:03
USD 84.79
EUR 98.85
RUB 1.19
English

CMIF starts paying compensations to doctors for August and September

The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan (CMIF) began paying compensations to medical workers for August and September. Press service of the fund reported.

According to it, 186,314,965 soms were financed in August. At least 14,773 employees of healthcare organizations received the compensations.

As for September, the CMIF financed 71,844,401 soms of compensation payments to medical workers for work in the «red» COVID-19 zones. At least 4,631 employees of healthcare organizations received them.
link: https://24.kg/english/211017/
views: 100
Print
Related
1.1 billion soms allocated for compensations to doctors working in red zones
New Deputy Chairman of Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund appointed
New head of Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund appointed
Documents, digital media destroyed in CMIF office on October 7
COVID-19: Health workers not paid compensations for work in ‘red zones’
CMIF pays 2 billion soms for treatment of patients from vulnerable groups
CMIF looted during night riots in Bishkek
CMIF allocates additional 104.8 mln soms to Bishkek for purchase of PPE
CMIF announces amount of money allocated for treatment of COVID-19 patients
CMIF of Kyrgyzstan admits overpricing of some medicines
Popular
New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks
Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals
New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Former employee of Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan joins EEC Former employee of Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan joins EEC
20 October, Wednesday
14:02
CMIF starts paying compensations to doctors for August and September CMIF starts paying compensations to doctors for August...
13:54
Low water period: Farmers could refuse growing sugar beets next year
13:23
First Deputy Director of State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan detained
13:12
Military human rights activist demands resignation of Defense Minister
12:16
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 241.5 million people globally