12:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek to host Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day

The Immortal Regiment march will be held in Bishkek on Victory Day. Press service of the City Council reported.

Working commission of the Bishkek City Council developed and approved an action plan to prepare for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Immortal Regiment march.

«The route of the march, place and time of its beginning — intersection of Masaliev and Baytik Baatyr Streets — were set. The movement of the column will begin at 10.00. The Immortal Regiment will march along Abdrakhmanov Street to Frunze Street and further to Victory Square (Eternal Flame). The total length of the route will be 6.6 kilometers,» the City Council noted.

Recall, the Immortal Regiment march was first held in 2014 in Osh; Bishkek joined the march in 2015. About 30,000-35,000 people participated in the campaign in 2017. In 2018 and 2019, the Immortal Regiment in the capital was headed by President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The head of state carried a portrait of his grandfather Jeenbek Pirnazarov, who went missing during the Great Patriotic War.
link: https://24.kg/english/144642/
views: 64
Print
Related
Immortal Regiment with participation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Photo report
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev participates in Immortal Regiment march
Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads Immortal Regiment march in Bishkek
Participants of Immortal Regiment march gather in Bishkek
Use of drones for Immortal Regiment shooting banned in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis participate in Immortal Regiment march in Amsterdam
Bishkek receives copy of Victory Banner for Immortal Regiment march
Bishkek to host Immortal Regiment march in new format
Preparations for Immortal Regiment march start in Bishkek
Several Bishkek streets to be closed for traffic on May 9
Popular
Ata Meken party to participate in local elections Ata Meken party to participate in local elections
Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus
Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
25 February, Tuesday
12:15
Committee to Protect Journalists calls for release of Azimzhan Askarov Committee to Protect Journalists calls for release of...
12:04
Film featuring Gerard Depardieu to be shot in Kyrgyzstan
11:53
Police register 87,999 violations in Unified Register since beginning of 2020
11:36
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner after rain
11:26
Bishkek to host Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day