Bishkek to host Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day

The Immortal Regiment march will be held in Bishkek on Victory Day. Press service of the City Council reported.

Working commission of the Bishkek City Council developed and approved an action plan to prepare for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Immortal Regiment march.

«The route of the march, place and time of its beginning — intersection of Masaliev and Baytik Baatyr Streets — were set. The movement of the column will begin at 10.00. The Immortal Regiment will march along Abdrakhmanov Street to Frunze Street and further to Victory Square (Eternal Flame). The total length of the route will be 6.6 kilometers,» the City Council noted.

Recall, the Immortal Regiment march was first held in 2014 in Osh; Bishkek joined the march in 2015. About 30,000-35,000 people participated in the campaign in 2017. In 2018 and 2019, the Immortal Regiment in the capital was headed by President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The head of state carried a portrait of his grandfather Jeenbek Pirnazarov, who went missing during the Great Patriotic War.