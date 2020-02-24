Elections 2020: 6,745 citizens registered in Tokmak for two months

At least 6,745 citizens have been registered in Tokmak city for two months, where elections of deputies to the local councils will also be held on April 12. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A check revealed that, in some cases, officials of the territorial divisions of the State Registration Service for Chui region registered the arrivals for permanent residence without consent of a homeowner and the necessary documents required by law. The Tokmak prosecutor’s office found out that more than 150 citizens were illegally registered at several addresses.

On February 22, 2020, these facts of violations by individual employees of the registration service were registered on the grounds of a crime under Article 320 (abuse of power) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and pre-trial proceedings were launched.

When checking the Departments of Passportization and Registration of Population of Kemin and Alamedin districts, the same facts of registration of more than 2,000 citizens at various addresses in Tokmak were revealed, more than 300 people of them were registered without the necessary documents.

The check materials were registered for conducting pre-trial proceedings. Checks are ongoing. Earlier, similar violations were reported in Osh and Karakol cities, where local elections will also be held in the spring.

Registration does not guarantee participation in voting. Preliminary voter lists are available at precinct commissions since February 22. Until March 27, each voter can check himself in the list. You can also check yourself on Tizme portal and by calling 119.

The President of the country signed a decree, according to which the elections to local councils will be held on April 12, 2020.