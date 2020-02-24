Next UFC rival of Valentina Shevchenko announced

UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko will have her next fight with Joanne Calderwood, who is ranked third in her division. UFC website says.

So far, Valentina Shevchenko has lost only to Liz Carmouche and twice — to Amanda Nunes. This year, Valentina Shevchenko knocked out Kathleen Chookagian.

Valentina Shevchenko is 31 years old, her experience in professional MMA fights is 17 years.

Joanne Calderwood has won 14 fights, 5 of which were won by knock out.

Joanne Calderwood is 33 years old, her experience in professional MMA fights is 7.5 years.

The fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Joanne Calderwood will take place on June 6 at the UFC 251.