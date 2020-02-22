12:57
Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu awarded Dostuk Order

Defense Minister of Russia Sergei Shoigu was awarded Dostuk Order. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decree was signed by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Dostuk Order was awarded to Sergei Shoigu for his significant contribution to the development of military and military-technical cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Dostuk Order, according to the Law on State Awards and Honors of the Kyrgyz Republic, is awarded for achievements in the development of friendly, social, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between peoples, strengthening of comprehensive cooperation of the Kyrgyz Republic with other states; for achievements in international, social, charitable and humanitarian activities; for personal contribution to the development and augmentation of the spiritual and intellectual potential of the country, active work on protection of human rights and social interests.
