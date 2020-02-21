18:43
300 Kyrgyzstanis stay in China, no one of them diagnosed with coronavirus

At least 300 Kyrgyzstanis confirmed their stay in China. The Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Abdrakhmanov announced at a press conference.

He noted that the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted a telephone survey of Kyrgyzstanis on the general available list.

«At least 23 Kyrgyzstanis work there, 12 of them stay for family reasons, and 1 Kyrgyzstani is in China with a private visit. The rest are mainly students studying at Chinese universities. Many of them left during the holidays,» said Nurlan Abdrakhmanov.

He added that there are no citizens of Kyrgyzstan among those hospitalized with coronavirus in the PRC.
