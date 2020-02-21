18:43
Mass registration of citizens in cities before local elections continues

Prosecution authorities continue to check the facts of mass registration of citizens before the upcoming elections of deputies to City Councils in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, facts of mass registration of citizens for permanent residence were revealed in Osh and Karakol cities.

In January-February 2020, the passportization and registration authorities have registered 35,895 people in Osh city, and 3,159 — in Karakol city.

As the check showed, some officials of the Registration Service divisions register citizens for permanent residence without consent and knowledge of homeowners, as well as without the necessary documents required by law.

During inspection at the Department of Civil Status Acts, Passportization and Registration of Citizens in Osh, it was found that more than 700 citizens were registered at one address, and more than a thousand were registered at another address.

However, no one lives at these addresses. In another case, more than 900 citizens were registered in one of the houses, while the owner of the house does not know them and did not give his consent to their registration.

On February 19, the facts of violations by some employees of the Registration Service in Osh were registered on the grounds of a crime under Article 320 «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings are being conducted.

Facts of registration of over 100 citizens in the non-residential premises of one of the educational institutions were revealed at the Department of Passportization and Registration of Population in Karakol. There are no documents at the Population Registration Department on them.

On February 19, the prosecutor’s office of Issyk-Kul region registered the violations under the same article. Pre-trial proceedings are being conducted.

Checks are ongoing.
