National football team of Kyrgyzstan retains 96th place in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan retained its 96place in the updated FIFA ranking.

The top three leaders are Belgium (1,765 points), France (1,733) and Brazil (1,712). Kyrgyzstan has 1,240 points.

The previous version of the ranking was released on December 19. The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic also occupied the 96th place in it. It did not have any matches since then. The team will compete with the Myanmar team at the World Cup qualification on March 31.

Rivals of Kyrgyzstan in the qualifying group occupy the following places: Japan (1,500 points) — 28th, Tajikistan (1,152) — 121st, Myanmar (1,081) — 136th, Mongolia (906) — 190th places.

The next ranking will be released on April 9.