Football team of Kyrgyzstan drops four positions in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 107th place in the FIFA ranking. The updated list was published on the website of the International Federation.

The team dropped four positions.

There are 210 teams in the ranking. The top five are Argentina, France, Spain, England and Brazil.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan takes 18th place in the AFC zone, having lost one position.

In November, the national team of Kyrgyzstan played two matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifying round in the Asia zone. The team lost away to the UAE, and in Bishkek — to Iran.

The women’s team of Kyrgyzstan is in 129th place in the International Football Federation ranking.
