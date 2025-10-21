13:41
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team rises to 105th place in FIFA rankings

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan has climbed to 105th place in the latest FIFA world ranking, according to updated data from the International Football Association (FIFA).

The team moved up one position, from 106th to 105th, earning 1,201 points — a result attributed to its consistent performances and confident play in recent matches.

The Kyrgyz Football Union noted that this achievement reflects the dedicated work of the coaching staff and players, as well as the strong support of fans across the country.
