Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops 7 places in FIFA ranking

The women’s football team of Kyrgyzstan has dropped to 135th place in the FIFA ranking. The updated list was published on the official website of the international federation.

The team dropped seven positions.

The ranking includes 196 national teams. The top 5 are the USA, Spain, Germany, England, and Japan.

Kyrgyzstan is ranked 27th in the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) zone.

The women’s team of Kyrgyzstan played at the Four Nations Cup held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from February 17 to February 26. They lost all three matches.

The men’s national football team of Kyrgyzstan is currently takes 107th place in the FIFA ranking.