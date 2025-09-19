11:29
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team drops two lines in FIFA rankings

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan is now 106th in the FIFA rankings. The updated list has been published on the FIFA website.

The Kyrgyz team has dropped two lines.

There are 210 teams in the rankings. The top five are Spain, France, Argentina, England, and Portugal.

In the AFC zone, the team of Kyrgyzstan takes 17th place.

Earlier this year, the Kyrgyzstan’s team competed at the CAFA Nations Cup in Uzbekistan, where it finished last in its group after drawing with Turkmenistan and losing to Oman and Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan’s women’s national team is 139th in the FIFA rankings.
