Migrants transfer $ 2.4 billion to Kyrgyzstan in 2019

As a result of 2019, the inflow of remittances into Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 2,407 billion. The National Bank of the country provided such data.

Compared to 2018, the amount decreased by $ 278.4 million. In December 2019, migrants transferred $214.9 million to the republic. This is $ 23.6 million more than a month earlier. Compared to December 2018, the sum grew by $ 9 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 2,358.4 billion.

USA take the second place in terms of transfers with $ 30.7 million. Other $ 15.4 million were transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other states.

According to the results of January — December last year, an outflow of funds was also observed in the amount of $ 554.5 million. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 547.6 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January — November 2019 into Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 1,852.5 billion.

As a result of 2018, the volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,685.3 billion. About $ 542.2 million were transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other countries. Net inflow is $ 2,143.1 billion.
