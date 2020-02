President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived at the Parliament.

At least 112 deputies registered for the meeting today.

Three members of the Government — Akram Madumarov, Deputy Prime Minister for the Security Bloc, Erkin Asrandiev, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, and Zamirbek Askarov, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, will take the oath today.

It is expected that the president will make a speech after the ceremony.