About 426.6 million soms in taxes paid remotely in Kyrgyzstan in 2019

In 2019, Kyrgyzstanis have paid 426.6 million soms in taxes through peripheral devices. The State Tax Service provided such data.

In total, 345,670 payments have been made remotely. Compared with 2018, the figure grew by 27,100 payments, or by 45.7 million soms.

Most often, Kyrgyzstanis use payment terminals. At least 285,889 operations for 340.7 million soms have been carried out through them. In addition, 16,824 payments for 18.6 million soms were made through ATMs, web-cash desks — 9,173 payments for 41.2 million soms, Internet banking — 17,192 payments for 15.2 million soms.
