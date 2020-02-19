4.47 million soms allocated for ramps at schools and kindergartens of Bishkek

The Capital Construction Department of the Bishkek City Hall will install ramps at schools and kindergartens of the capital in 2020. Press service of the City Hall reported.

They will appear at the entrances to 51 schools and 37 kindergartens.

At least 4,474,100 soms will be allocated from the city budget for their installation.

New ramps will appear at 21 schools in Pervomaisky district, 12 — in Leninsky, 16 — at schools and two kindergartens in Sverdlovsky district, and 35 — at kindergartens of Oktyabrsky district of the capital.

The City Hall noted that the itemized list of construction projects at educational organizations for 2020 was formed at the request of the Education Department.