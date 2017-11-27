Members of Disabled Persons Association demand personal meeting with president

Members of the Association of Disabled People demand personal meeting with the president of the country. They wrote an appeal to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov.

«Since November 3, 2013 and then every year the disabled people were forced to hold a peaceful rally to voice our problems. But the ministries and departments do not solve them,» the appeal says.

In Kyrgyzstan, the state policy on people with disabilities is aimed at maintaining and servicing social institutions, rather than meeting the people’s vital needs, that is, the person himself fell out of this system. Also, not all people with disabilities, especially those living in rural areas, have access to assistance from the state. Appeal to the President and Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic

«We demand that there should be an equal social policy on the part of the state in our country, without discrimination of disabled people. The same benefits should be set for all categories of the disabled people. The people should not be divided into the deaf, blind and all other disabled. In 1999, Kyrgyzstan adopted a separate government resolution on benefits for the deaf and blind disabled. Later, monetization was held in exchange for benefits. And today, only they get cash compensation. Whereas all the rest, previously receiving benefits for housing and communal services, were left with nothing,» the citizens with disabilities stressed.

They also asked to include in the budget of 2018 the construction of social housing for disabled, taking into account their specifics.