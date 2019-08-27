Universities to be obliged to create special conditions for disabled people

It is planned to oblige higher and secondary specialized educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan to create special conditions for education of persons with disabilities. The Ministry of Education submitted the corresponding draft government decree for public discussion.

As background statement says, creation of the conditions implies use of special educational programs and teaching methods, special textbooks, teaching aids and didactic materials, services of an assistant, providing students with the necessary technical assistance, group and individual correction classes, providing access to the buildings of educational institutions.

In addition, it is proposed to include in the procedure for use of distance learning technologies the norms that specify use of distance learning for persons with disabilities.