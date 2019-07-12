10:22
People with disabilities to digitize archival data in Kyrgyzstan

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan plans to involve people with disabilities in digitizing archival data. Head of SRS Almaz Mambetov announced at a press conference.

According to him, the State Registration Service will announce a tender to digitize archival data. This work will be carried out within the framework of the digitization process in the country.

«The peculiarity is that data will be digitized by people with disabilities so that they can contribute to the digitization process in our country,» said Almaz Mambetov.

In addition, he told that SRS proposed to create a single body on land issues. A proposal was made to the President to create a single body for the cadastre of real estate and land issues. The cadastre at the SRS, Kyrgyzgiprozem at the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the State Cartography are included there. According to the head of SRS, creation of such a body will facilitate the work of both specialists and the population.
