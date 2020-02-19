10:27
Korea proposed to build trade and logistics center in Kyrgyzstan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Korea Dinara Kemelova proposed construction of trade and logistics centers and free economic zone at a meeting with CJ Group Chairman Kyung Shik Song. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Dinara Kemelova suggested Kyung Shik Song to create joint ventures for food processing to increase the export capacity of Kyrgyzstan and export Kyrgyz organic products to other markets. Moreover, the Korean company was offered construction of trade and logistics centers and free economic zone.

«The Chairman of CJ Group noted that the company has extensive experience in the field of logistics and catering establishments. He assured that he would carefully consider proposals of the Kyrgyz side,» the statement said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, CJ Group is one of the largest holdings in the Republic of Korea, which includes more than 20 companies. In particular, the CJ Group is engaged in logistics, restaurant business, food supply, media entertainment (TV and radio), online shopping, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Related news
Project on construction of logistics center scuttled in At-Bashi
A scandal erupted this week around construction of a logistics center in Naryn. Previously, Naryn Free Economic Zone leased 200 hectares of land in At-Bashi district to the Kyrgyz-Chinese enterprise At-Bashi SEZ for 49 years, which is headed by a Chinese investor Liu Ying and a local businessman Emilbek Abdykadyrov. The company received land for a project on construction of the logistics center. The construction began in December last year. The local population opposed Chinese investors and repeatedly held rallies. As a result, the project was closed, and investors will demand 43 million soms, which the company has already invested in it.
