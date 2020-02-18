President of Kyrgyzstan hopes government bodies and entrepreneurs to be partners

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received an authorized person for protection of the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of business entities of Kyrgyzstan Robin Ord-Smith. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

An exchange of views took place on measures to improve the system of protection of the rights and freedoms of business entities in the country.

The President noted that one of the main problems voiced by entrepreneurs at the second meeting of the Committee for Development of Industry and Entrepreneurship under the National Council for Sustainable Development was the lack of understanding and effective coordination between businessmen, fiscal and law enforcement agencies. In this regard, business circles indicate worsening of the business climate and an outflow of investment from the country.

The President expressed confidence that the experience of Robin Ord-Smith would help establish effective mechanisms for protection of business and investment, improve legislative framework and remove barriers, in order government agencies and entrepreneurs to become effective partners.

The President expressed confidence that the Institute of Business Ombudsman would be able to win the confidence of entrepreneurs and, together with government agencies, protect the business.

The fact that a foreign citizen heads the Institute of Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan is an indicator of the country’s openness to foreign investment. Robin Ord-Smith

Robin Ord-Smith assured that he would make every effort to ensure guarantees of legal protection of the legitimate interests of entrepreneurs and their observance by government agencies.