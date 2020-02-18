17:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President of Kyrgyzstan hopes government bodies and entrepreneurs to be partners

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received an authorized person for protection of the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of business entities of Kyrgyzstan Robin Ord-Smith. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

An exchange of views took place on measures to improve the system of protection of the rights and freedoms of business entities in the country.

The President noted that one of the main problems voiced by entrepreneurs at the second meeting of the Committee for Development of Industry and Entrepreneurship under the National Council for Sustainable Development was the lack of understanding and effective coordination between businessmen, fiscal and law enforcement agencies. In this regard, business circles indicate worsening of the business climate and an outflow of investment from the country.

The President expressed confidence that the experience of Robin Ord-Smith would help establish effective mechanisms for protection of business and investment, improve legislative framework and remove barriers, in order government agencies and entrepreneurs to become effective partners.

The President expressed confidence that the Institute of Business Ombudsman would be able to win the confidence of entrepreneurs and, together with government agencies, protect the business.

The fact that a foreign citizen heads the Institute of Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan is an indicator of the country’s openness to foreign investment.

Robin Ord-Smith

Robin Ord-Smith assured that he would make every effort to ensure guarantees of legal protection of the legitimate interests of entrepreneurs and their observance by government agencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/144011/
views: 34
Print
Related
Government of Kyrgyzstan appoints Deputy Business Ombudsmen
Business Ombudsman to enhance investor’s confidence in Government, PM hopes
Former Ambassador of Great Britain appointed Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan
Selection of candidates for post of Business Ombudsman announced
Five business associations included into Supervisory Board of Business Ombudsman
Business Ombudsman. What associations may get into Supervisory Board?
Prime Minister signs decree on Business Ombudsman in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister demands faster establishment of Business Ombudsman’s Institute
Business ombudsman issue submitted for public discussion
MP offers to introduce post of business ombudsman in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya 10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
18 February, Tuesday
17:39
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight cor...
17:27
President of Kyrgyzstan hopes government bodies and entrepreneurs to be partners
16:53
New head of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
16:43
School burns down in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
16:34
Bishkek needs 90 new kindergartens. Over 22,000 children are in line