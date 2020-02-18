13:09
Arrested for bribe commandant of General Staff found guilty, fined

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek convicted a former commandant of the General Staff of Kyrgyzstan Ermek Uraliev. Representatives of the court reported.

The serviceman was acquitted under the article «Fraud», but was convicted under the article «Abuse of official position.»

Ermek Uraliev was sentenced to a fine of 260,000 soms.

His lawyer Yuri Skatnevsky said that the court’s decision was appealed to the Bishkek City Court.

Recall, the head of the Commandant Service Department of the General Staff was caught red-handed on December 13, 2018 while taking a bribe. The Military Prosecutor’s Office, based on the materials of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security, opened a criminal case on extortion of a bribe.
