Two customs officers arrested in Russia for extortion in Kyrgyzstan

Two officers of the Federal Customs Service of Russia have been arrested in Moscow in a bribery case. According to investigators, they demanded a large sum of money from a local resident while being on a business trip to Kyrgyzstan. TASS reported.

Officers of the special operations department of the service on drug smuggling control of the Main Directorate for Combating Smuggling of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Chingiz Medetov and Dmitry Parshin, while being on a business trip to Kyrgyzstan in the summer of 2023, demanded a large amount of money from a local resident. They have been arrested.

«The court took Chingiz Medetov and Dmitry Parshin into custody... Both officers have been charged under Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (taking a large bribe by a group of persons by prior agreement),» the statement says.

The accused themselves do not admit guilt and claim that their actions did not constitute a crime. According to open data, before working at customs, Dmitry Parshin was an employee of the Federal Drug Control Service of the Russian Federation for Rostov oblast.