15:53
USD 87.00
EUR 90.41
RUB 0.84
English

Two customs officers arrested in Russia for extortion in Kyrgyzstan

Two officers of the Federal Customs Service of Russia have been arrested in Moscow in a bribery case. According to investigators, they demanded a large sum of money from a local resident while being on a business trip to Kyrgyzstan. TASS reported.

Officers of the special operations department of the service on drug smuggling control of the Main Directorate for Combating Smuggling of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Chingiz Medetov and Dmitry Parshin, while being on a business trip to Kyrgyzstan in the summer of 2023, demanded a large amount of money from a local resident. They have been arrested.

«The court took Chingiz Medetov and Dmitry Parshin into custody... Both officers have been charged under Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (taking a large bribe by a group of persons by prior agreement),» the statement says.

The accused themselves do not admit guilt and claim that their actions did not constitute a crime. According to open data, before working at customs, Dmitry Parshin was an employee of the Federal Drug Control Service of the Russian Federation for Rostov oblast.
link: https://24.kg/english/315103/
views: 71
Print
Related
Situation in Ukraine: Donald Trump announces he awaits meeting with Putin
Head of rural municipality detained for extortion of $100,000
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Russia exceeds $3 billion in 2024
First group of young teachers from Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Google Play stops monetization of apps from Russia
Uzbek politician calls on to introduce visa regime with Russia
Akylbek Japarov to make working visit to Moscow
Russian student squads to visit Kyrgyzstan with humanitarian mission
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
Customs officers detained in Osh region for extortion
Popular
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025 Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name
23 December, Monday
15:49
Police detain journalists filming near pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek Police detain journalists filming near pretrial detenti...
15:42
Wrestler Ernazar Akmataliev wins gold at International Tournament in Kazakhstan
15:33
Two customs officers arrested in Russia for extortion in Kyrgyzstan
14:57
MP proposes to introduce death penalty for those who sell drugs
14:46
Temu marketplace ready to cooperate within Atbashi logistics center