Head of Veterinary Service detained while taking $1,500 bribe

Head of the Veterinary Service Department at the Ministry of Agriculture has been detained for extortion. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

A man contacted the security services, stating that the head of the Veterinary Service Department at the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry was extorting a large sum from him.

It is known that in July 2024, the representative of the Chinese plant submitted documents to the Veterinary Service Department for inclusion of the enterprise in the relevant register. At the same time, the head of the department in a private conversation demanded a large sum from the plant representative.

The applicant gradually handed over $6,000 to the official, and then $3,000. Then the department’s head demanded the remaining amount of $2,000 from the man for a positive decision on the applicant’s issue.

The head of the Veterinary Service Department was detained on November 16 while taking $1,500. He was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS.
