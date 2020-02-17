11:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan ready to step down

Own sources of 24.kg news agency at the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan informed that another Cabinet member — Minister of Transport and Roads Zhanat Beishenov — plans to step down.

The reason for resignation is recent detention of his assistant Zhenishbek Nogoibaev for giving a bribe of $ 10,000 for termination of criminal prosecution of employees of the State Agency for Road, Water Transport, Weight and Dimension Control.

Zhanat Beishenov himself, answering questions of 24.kg news agency, noted that the information about his resignation at his own request was not entirely accurate. According to the official, in connection with the arrest of Zhenishbek Nogoibaev, he informed the Prime Minister MukhammedkalyiAbylgaziev of his position — he was ready to support any decision of the head of Government.

«Yes, I am ready to be held accountable up to dismissal. But I note: the Ministry of Transport has very good results for 2019,» the official said.

Earlier, Zhenish Razakov resigned from the post of the Deputy Prime Minister. After criticism from the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the head of the State Construction Agency Bakyt Abdiev announced his readiness to write a resignation letter. The Chairman of the State Registration Service Almaz Mambetov was dismissed.
link: https://24.kg/english/143787/
views: 70
Print
Related
Head of Education Department of Bishkek City Hall resigns
Head of State Registration Service Almaz Mambetov dismissed
Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan resigns
Prime Minister accepts resignation of Kiyanbek Satybaldiev
Government representative in Jalal-Abad region resigns
Head of Bishkek Territorial Election Commission resigns
Head of Kadamdzhay district, mayor of Aidarken dismissed
Sooronbai Jeenbekov accepts resignation of Agriculture and Economy Ministers
New Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Deputies endorse Zhanat Beishenov as new Transport Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya 10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
17 February, Monday
10:47
Commission formed to investigate death of Kumtor employee on Petrov lake Commission formed to investigate death of Kumtor employ...
10:41
Body of drowned Kumtor employee found in Dzheti-Oguz
10:34
U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus
10:23
Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan ready to step down
09:51
2,073,133.7 bln transferred to special account from fight against corruption
16 February, Sunday
13:00
Squirrels, easy people. Why Ekaterina Sanamyants fell in love with Kyrgyzstan