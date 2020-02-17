Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan ready to step down

Own sources of 24.kg news agency at the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan informed that another Cabinet member — Minister of Transport and Roads Zhanat Beishenov — plans to step down.

The reason for resignation is recent detention of his assistant Zhenishbek Nogoibaev for giving a bribe of $ 10,000 for termination of criminal prosecution of employees of the State Agency for Road, Water Transport, Weight and Dimension Control.

Zhanat Beishenov himself, answering questions of 24.kg news agency, noted that the information about his resignation at his own request was not entirely accurate. According to the official, in connection with the arrest of Zhenishbek Nogoibaev, he informed the Prime Minister MukhammedkalyiAbylgaziev of his position — he was ready to support any decision of the head of Government.

«Yes, I am ready to be held accountable up to dismissal. But I note: the Ministry of Transport has very good results for 2019,» the official said.

Earlier, Zhenish Razakov resigned from the post of the Deputy Prime Minister. After criticism from the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the head of the State Construction Agency Bakyt Abdiev announced his readiness to write a resignation letter. The Chairman of the State Registration Service Almaz Mambetov was dismissed.