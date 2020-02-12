14:15
Financial police employee organizes tax-free import of goods from EAEU

Fact of organizing a corruption scheme by an employee of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan was revealed. The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The employee of the Financial police organized a sustainable corruption scheme for import of goods into Kyrgyzstan from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union without payment of taxes. It was found out that from 2017 to 2018, the lead investigator of the Interdistrict Department of the State Service for Issyk-Ata and Alamedin districts of Chui region, K.S.A., in collusion with interested parties organized import of goods. They were brought to Kyrgyzstan in the name of straw men O.U.S. and A.U.D. In total, goods for 127 million soms have been imported. Moreover, value added tax in the amount of 15 million soms have been evaded.

«In addition, it was found out that the Financial police employee had a BMW-X5 car in use. But the car was wanted by Interpol. It should be noted that in November 2018, the management of the State Service removed K.S.A from his post for involvement in corruption schemes. As part of the pre-trial proceedings K.S.A. was charged under article 319 (corruption) of the Criminal Code. On February 6, 2020, by a decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court, a preventive measure in the form of detention in the SCNS pre-trial detention center for a period of two months was chosen for him,» the statement said.
