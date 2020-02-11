Movement of trucks restricted on Bishkek – Osh road due to snowfall

Restrictions on movement of heavy vehicles were imposed in Jalal-Abad region today since 7.00 in the morning. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to it, 25-30 centimeters of snow fell in Toktogul region the day before. Heavy snowfall continues today. Therefore, it was decided to temporarily ban movement of heavy trucks through Chychkan and Ala-Bel passes.

«Trucks can block the road and get into a traffic accident at the pass during heavy snowfalls. Therefore, for security reasons, we impose travel restrictions. It’s snowing at Chychkan and Ala-Bel passes, clearing of the highway continues,» the Ministry of Transport commented.

Road through Too-Ashuu pass is still open.