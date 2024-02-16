18:37
Traffic on Bishkek - Almaty highway temporarily stopped

Traffic on Bishkek — Almaty highway has been temporarily stopped. The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border are functioning as usual. However, due to the temporary deterioration of weather conditions in Kazakhstan and the closure of Kordai pass, the movement of vehicles along the international Bishkek — Almaty highway has been temporarily stopped.

The Border Service recommends drivers to plan trips and routes taking into account weather conditions, and also be prepared for long stops on various sections of the road, stock up on essential items (food, warm clothes, water, fuels and lubricants).
