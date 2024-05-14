Visit of PM of Malaysia: Traffic movement to be restricted on some streets

Traffic movement will be temporarily restricted on May 15-16 on some streets of Bishkek and Chui region. The Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

The restrictions will be introduced in connection with the visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia to the Kyrgyz Republic on May 15-16 on the following streets:

From Manas International Airport to the border of Bishkek;

Along Fuchik Street to Zhibek Zholu Avenue;

From Zhibek Zholu Avenue east to Manas Avenue;

Along Manas and Chingiz Aitmatov avenues in southern direction to Ala-Archa state residence;

From Ala-Archa state residence to Ata-Beyit memorial complex.

During an event of national importance, the Main Traffic Safety Department calls not to leave vehicles on the sides of the aforementioned roads, not to drive heavy trucks on the roads unless necessary, and to strictly observe traffic rules, as well as the requirements of traffic control officers.

«If other roads are closed depending on the situation, additional information will be provided,» the department added.