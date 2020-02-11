Increase of one-time allowance to veterans by Victory Day proposed in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan proposed to increase the size of one-time allowance in honor of celebration of Victory Day for Great Patriotic War veterans, homefront workers, juvenile prisoners of concentration camps and survivors of the siege of Leningrad. The draft resolution was submitted for public discussion.

As background statement says, payments are made on the basis of a government decree dated 2011. People with disabilities and participants of the World War II, juvenile prisoners of concentration camps and survivors of the siege of Leningrad receive 15,000 soms each; Labor Army members and homefront workers, who have rewards for valiant labor during the World War II, widows of those killed during the war receive 10,000 soms.

The ministry proposes to increase the amount of benefits by 5,000 soms.

The Ministry of Labor noted that as of January 15, 2020, at least 2,076 veterans, homefront workers, Labor Army members, prisoners of concentration camps and widows of killed in the Great Patriotic War soldiers lived in Kyrgyzstan. About 10.5 million soms will be needed to increase the size of the one-time allowance.