Kyrgyzstan to cancel events on occasion of 75th anniversary of victory in WWII

Mass events on occasion of the 75th anniversary of victory in the World War II will be canceled in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced today at a meeting of the Security Council.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that due to the current situation, the country will not be able to hold mass events in honor of Victory Day on May 9. He added that the Immortal Regiment campaign, which in recent years has found widespread support among citizens, is proposed to be held in an online format.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that, like in previous years, special attention will be paid to WWII veterans and home front workers, and projects dedicated to the Great Victory will be widely covered in the media.

Recall, it was proposed to extend the state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad, as well as in At-Bashi district of Naryn region until May 10 at a meeting of the Security Council today. Emergency situation is in force in the rest of the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.