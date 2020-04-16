11:02
Kyrgyz filmmakers release DVD collection to 75th anniversary of Great Victory

Cinematography Department of Kyrgyzstan has released a DVD collection to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. It includes four feature films and two documentaries created in different years at Kyrgyzfilm film studio named after Tolomush Okeyev.

According to the department, the collection is designed to promote Kyrgyz cinema and popularize military films.

The DVD collection includes the films Mother’s Field, Smile on the Fireplace, Early Cranes and The Moon Witch, as well as the documentary films Cholponbai and The Chronicle of Harsh Years.
link: https://24.kg/english/150262/
