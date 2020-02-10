33% of direct investments in Kyrgyzstan attracted from China

Chinese investments account for 33 percent of total direct investments in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Department for Attracting Investments of the Government Jalyn Jeenaliev told at a press conference.

He noted that large projects have been implemented with the help of Chinese investors over the past 10 years.

«In general, Chinese businessmen faithfully fulfill their responsibilities. There are only some cases, when there were violations in the contracts. Distrust of them is associated with attitude in society. That is why the residents of At-Bashi oppose the logistics center,» Jalyn Jeenaliev believes.