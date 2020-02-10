$10,000 bribe: Deputy Transport Minister placed in pretrial detention center

Zhenishbek Nogoibaev, Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan, was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.
Both will be kept in the SCNS pre-trial detention center until April 8, 2020.
Recall, Zhenishbek Nogoibaev and Anarbek Bekmuratov were detained last week while giving part of a bribe in the amount of $ 10,000 to an employee of the State Committee for National Security for termination of criminal prosecution.