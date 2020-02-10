$10,000 bribe: Deputy Transport Minister placed in pretrial detention center

Zhenishbek Nogoibaev, Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan, was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The preventive measure to the former official was chosen on February 8. The same sanction was applied to the Director of the State Agency for Road, Water Transport, Weight and Dimension Control Anarbek Bekmuratov.

Both will be kept in the SCNS pre-trial detention center until April 8, 2020.

Recall, Zhenishbek Nogoibaev and Anarbek Bekmuratov were detained last week while giving part of a bribe in the amount of $ 10,000 to an employee of the State Committee for National Security for termination of criminal prosecution.