Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan caught the Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads Zhenishbek Nogoibaev red-handed when giving part of a bribe in the amount of $ 10,000. Press center of the State Committee reported.

Director of the State Agency for Road, Water Transport, Weight and Dimensional Control Anarbek Bekmuratov was also detained together with the official.

«Zhenishbek Nogoibaev bribed an employee of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security for termination of criminal prosecution of employees of the State Agency for Road, Water Transport and Weight and Dimensional Control. They were defendants in previously registered pre-trial proceedings. The director of the state agency was detained for involvement in giving the bribe. Materials were registered under the article «Giving a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detained were placed in the temporary detention center of the SCNS pre-trial detention center,» SCNS said.