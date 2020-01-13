Brother of parliamentary deputy detained for bribe hospitalized

Brother of the deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Tolonov, who was detained by the employees of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes, was hospitalized. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, Bakhtiyar Tolonov was diagnosed with a heart attack.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered a preventive measure in absentia of the suspect. The brother of the deputy was not brought to court and did not participate in the hearing.

Recall, Bakhtiyar Tolonov was detained while receiving a bribe. According to investigators, Bakhtiyar Tolonov demanded money from an entrepreneur for issue of a license.

The woman is the head of the company, which is engaged in employment of Kyrgyzstanis abroad. Earlier, licenses for the right to work were revoked from her. She turned to the State Migration Service to renew them. The decision was to be made by the Director of the Information and Consulting Center of the State Migration Service Bakhtiyar Tolonov. He demanded $ 800 for it, but was not going to issue a license.