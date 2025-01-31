15:45
Underground casino discovered at Osh market in Bishkek

A 33-year-old man was detained in Bishkek for giving a bribe to a law enforcement officer. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district reported.

The detainee wanted to find patrons for his underground business.

In one of the basements at Osh market, law enforcement officers found an underground casino. A case was opened under the article «Illegal organization of gambling activities» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The owner of the illegal business called one of the officers of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district and offered 30,000 soms per month to ensure that law enforcement would not interfere with his activities.

The man was detained while giving the bribe. Another case was opened under the article «Giving a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The 33-year-old man was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.
