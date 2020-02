Aziz Aaliev was appointed the Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. The order was signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The new chairman was introduced to the RKDF team today. Aziz Aaliev has been a member of the Board of the Fund since July 2019 until this appointment. Prior to that, he worked in the Government Office as a head of the Finance and Credit Policy Department.

The former head of the RKDF, Erkin Asrandiev, was appointed the Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan last week.