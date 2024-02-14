The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) plans to allocate $15 million for the program to support small and medium-sized businesses in 2024. Its press service reported.

«We hope that all domestic entrepreneurs will be able to realize their ideas (including with our help), contribute to the reindustrialization of the economy and development of the industrial potential of the Kyrgyz Republic,» Artyom Novikov, Chairman of the Board of the RKDF, said.

In 2023 the Fund financed projects worth $160 million. This year it is planned to allocate $140 million for this.