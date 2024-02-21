13:36
USD 89.43
EUR 96.36
RUB 0.97
English

Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund tells what projects are financed first and why

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) will continue to actively finance projects in the field of renewable energy sources in 2024. Member of the Board of the RKDF Bakyt Kurmanbekov announced at a briefing on Wednesday.

According to him, first of all these are hydroelectric power stations. To date, the fund is already financing eight projects for the construction of hydroelectric power stations. Of these, seven are small hydroelectric power station projects with a generation capacity of up to 10 megawatts and one large station in Naryn region with a capacity of up to 100 megawatts. When all these eight projects are completed, the total capacity will be 162 megawatts.

«This is a significant help for the republic’s energy sector and will reduce the energy deficit by about 20 percent. The fund will allocate $77 million for these projects. In addition, the fund is considering five projects in the active development stage with a total generation capacity of up to 326 megawatts. The requested funding amount is $45 million. We also have projects that are at the preliminary stages of development. We are now structuring them together with the initiators. These are promising projects in the field of wind and solar energy. This is a new direction. To finance these projects, we attract large investors from Russia who have experience and knowledge in this area,» Bakyt Kurmanbekov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/287290/
views: 138
Print
Related
What projects financed by RKDF to be implemented in 2024
RKDF to invest $15 million in small and medium-sized businesses
RKDF to provide loans below National Bank rate
First Children's Cardiac Surgery Center opened in Kyrgyzstan
RKDF assets frozen in Europe: Details revealed
RKDF to allocate $630 million to finance new projects
RKDF assets frozen in EU: Three ministers leave for talks
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund to finance 2 projects for $89 million
Contracts for $500 million signed at Russian-Kyrgyz Forum
Aerated concrete plant to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek
Real estate to be registered online from March 1 as part of pilot project Real estate to be registered online from March 1 as part of pilot project
MFA tells what driver's licenses of Kyrgyzstan are invalid in Kazakhstan MFA tells what driver's licenses of Kyrgyzstan are invalid in Kazakhstan
21 February, Wednesday
13:32
What projects financed by RKDF to be implemented in 2024 What projects financed by RKDF to be implemented in 20...
12:43
Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
12:26
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund tells what projects are financed first and why
12:12
WorldSkills National Championship of Blue-Collar Jobs starts in Kyrgyzstan
11:55
Voluntary performance appraisal: Only one teacher out of 56 passed test