Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund tells what projects are financed first and why

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) will continue to actively finance projects in the field of renewable energy sources in 2024. Member of the Board of the RKDF Bakyt Kurmanbekov announced at a briefing on Wednesday.

According to him, first of all these are hydroelectric power stations. To date, the fund is already financing eight projects for the construction of hydroelectric power stations. Of these, seven are small hydroelectric power station projects with a generation capacity of up to 10 megawatts and one large station in Naryn region with a capacity of up to 100 megawatts. When all these eight projects are completed, the total capacity will be 162 megawatts.

«This is a significant help for the republic’s energy sector and will reduce the energy deficit by about 20 percent. The fund will allocate $77 million for these projects. In addition, the fund is considering five projects in the active development stage with a total generation capacity of up to 326 megawatts. The requested funding amount is $45 million. We also have projects that are at the preliminary stages of development. We are now structuring them together with the initiators. These are promising projects in the field of wind and solar energy. This is a new direction. To finance these projects, we attract large investors from Russia who have experience and knowledge in this area,» Bakyt Kurmanbekov said.