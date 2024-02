During its work, the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) has financed projects in the garment industry for $37 million. The press service of RKDF reported.

In total, funds have been allocated for the implementation of more than 150 projects.

The fund notes that the garment industry in Kyrgyzstan is experiencing a new stage of its development — production volumes increased by 36 percent in 2023.