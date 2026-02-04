Osh market relocation: Authorities answer vendors' questions

Kanybek Tumanbaev, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department, and representatives of the Bishkek City Hall met with vendors at Osh market in Bishkek to discuss the market’s upcoming relocation.

Entrepreneurs expressed concern about the lack of clear and official information regarding the timing and conditions of the relocation. They said conflicting information was circulating among sellers, fueling anxiety and mistrust. They stated they were unsure when exactly the relocation might take place, whether the old market would be closed, and under what conditions they would be offered new trading spaces.

Entrepreneurs emphasized that responsibility for the situation is constantly shifted between various agencies, leaving them unable to obtain clear answers.

One of the vendors noted that the Osh market is currently experiencing a sharp decline in customer demand: visitor numbers have significantly decreased, sales have fallen, and revenues do not cover operating expenses. He also noted that vendors continue to be fined, despite no official decision to close the market.

Responding to these questions, Kanybek Tumanbaev stated that the authorities are not considering an abrupt or forced closure of Osh market. He stated that a relocation is only possible after the new market is fully completed and all necessary conditions for vendors to operate fully are created.

He emphasized that trade at the Osh market should continue until the new site is ready. It will be a phased and organized relocation that will not lead to a halt in business or loss of income. All decisions related to the relocation will be made and communicated to entrepreneurs officially.

Commenting on complaints about unclear fines, Tumanbaev noted that the market officially continues to operate, and that issues of monitoring and enforcing trading regulations fall under the purview of municipal authorities. He also assured that seller’ complaints will be further reviewed jointly with the Bishkek City Hall to prevent any unnecessary pressure on entrepreneurs.

He also emphasized the social significance of the Osh market, noting that for many families, trade is the only source of income.

According to Tumanbaev, the authorities are interested in ensuring that the relocation process proceeds without social tension.

As a reminder, Bishkek authorities have been announcing plans to relocate the Osh market since 2023. The new market is being built in the north of the capital, outside the city center. The project envisions a large shopping complex with indoor pavilions, storage facilities, utilities, and parking.

At the end of January 2026, it was announced that sales of retail space at the new site would begin. However, entrepreneurs have repeatedly raised concerns that the relocation would entail the closure of the old market until the new facility is fully completed, and that retail space would be provided on a paid basis rather than free of charge.