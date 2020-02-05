Propagandist of terrorism detained in Kyrgyzstan

A member of an international terrorist organization was detained in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A 23-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan left the country at the end of 2019 and planned to move to Syria to join the ranks of international terrorist organizations. Having received the task of organizing propaganda activities in favor of the ITO, he returned to Kyrgyzstan.

As part of the pre-trial proceedings, the detainee was placed in a pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Investigative and operational activities are underway.